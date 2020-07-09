





















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen

















09.07.2020 / 12:10









Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.











































1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Titel:

Dr.

Vorname:

Michael

Nachname(n):

Kern



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Position:

Aufsichtsrat







b) Berichtigung

Es wurde eine fehlerhafte Anzahl von Bezugsrechten gemeldet.



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

SPORTTOTAL AG





b) LEI

529900BNCVTTQVX7D294



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Anderes auf Aktie/Schuldtitel bez. FI

Beschreibung:

Bezugsrechte mit ISIN DE000A289VD9





b) Art des Geschäfts

Gewährung von 326.500 Bezugsrechten im Rahmen einer Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung die zum Erwerb von bis zu 71.830 Aktien berechtigen





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

0 EUR





0 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

0 EUR





0 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

2020-07-08; UTC+2





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes



