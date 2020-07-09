





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:

Dr.

First name:

Michael

Last name(s):

Kern



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Amendment

A wrong number of subscription rights has been published.



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

SPORTTOTAL AG





b) LEI

529900BNCVTTQVX7D294



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument

Description:

Subscription rights with ISIN DE000A289VD9





b) Nature of the transaction

Granting of 326,500 subscription rights as part of a capital increase with subscription rights, entitling the holder to acquire up to 71,830 shares





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

0 EUR





0 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

0 EUR





0 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2020-07-08; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



