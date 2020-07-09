DGAP-DD: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








09.07.2020 / 12:33




1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Stephan
Last name(s): Weber

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.


b) LEI

529900JK6UXHY1YKZ082 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: NL0012044747


b) Nature of the transaction


Sale of 12,500 shares in the context of the exercise of stock options
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
125.62 EUR 1570250.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
125.6200 EUR 1570250.0000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2020-07-07; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.

Dirk Hartogweg 14

5928 LV Venlo

Netherlands
Internet: www.shop-apotheke-europe.com





 
61289  09.07.2020 


