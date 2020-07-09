DGAP-Ad-hoc: RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Dividend/AGM/EGM





Publication of insider information according to Article 17 EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft: Management proposes full retention of 2019 net profits; virtual annual general meeting on 19 August 2020

Bad Neustadt a. d. Saale, 9 July 2020. Today, the management board and supervisory board of RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft have unanimously approved an amendment of the proposal for the distribution of profits of the 2019 financial year. Following the ad hoc notice by RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft dated 16 May 2020 announcing that the initial proposal for a dividend payment of EUR 0.25 per dividend-bearing share would be reviewed because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, management board and supervisory board now propose to fully retain the annual profit of EUR 203,529,952.42 because of the continuing uncertainties regarding the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the additional financial impact of the public takeover offer on profitability and liquidity of the company. The retention of the annual profit seeks to strengthen the capital and liquidity base and to maintain RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft"s investment capability.

The annual general meeting 2020, at which a resolution on the proposal for the distribution of profits for the 2019 financial year is to be passed, will be held as a virtual general meeting on 19 August 2020.

