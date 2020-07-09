DGAP-Ad-hoc: Basler AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Half Year Results





Basler AG: Basler AG publishes above forecast preliminary result for the first half year of 2020





Preliminary half year result



Ahrensburg, July 9, 2020 - BASLER AG, the leading global manufacturer of industrial cameras, is releasing preliminary figures today for the first half year of 2020.

In the first six months of 2020, sales amount to Euro 88.9 million (previous year: Euro 81.7 million) and thus are slightly above the previously expected sales corridor of Euro 86 million - Euro 88 million.

The pre-tax result for the first two quarters amounts to Euro 12.8 million (previous year: Euro 7.2 million). This results in a pre-tax return rate of 14.4 % also exceeding the forecasted corridor of 12 - 13 %.

This very positive development is due to a strong demand from the semiconductor / electronics, medical, and logistics industries. Moreover, Covid-19 related risks in the supply chain and the production were successfully managed by the company in the first half year.

The full reporting for the first half year will be released on August 6, 2020, according to schedule. In the framework of the reporting, the management board will also give a forecast for the full financial year 2020.





Basler is a leading international manufacturer of high-quality imaging components for computer vision applications. In addition to classic area scan and line scan cameras, lenses, frame grabbers, light modules, and software, the company offers embedded vision modules and solutions, 3D products, as well as customized products and consulting services. Basler"s products are used in a variety of markets and applications, including factory automation, medical, logistics, retail, and robotics. They are characterized by high reliability, an excellent price/performance ratio, and long-term availability. Founded in 1988, the Basler Group employs around 800 people at its headquarters in Ahrensburg and other locations in Europe, Asia and North America. Thanks to its worldwide sales and service organization and cooperation with renowned partners, it offers solutions that fit for customers from a wide range of sectors

