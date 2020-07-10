





1. Angaben zum Emittenten

Name:

DIC Asset AG

Straße, Hausnr.:

Neue Mainzer Straße 20

PLZ:

60311

Ort:

Frankfurt am Main

Deutschland

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

52990044JL2ZPWONU738



2. Grund der Mitteilung



Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten



Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten



Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte

X

Sonstiger Grund:

Freiwillige Konzernmeldung mit Schwellenberührungen nur auf Ebene von Tochterunternehmen



3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Natürliche Person (Vorname, Nachname): Prof. Dr. Gerhard Schmidt

Geburtsdatum: 06.01.1957



4. Namen der Aktionäre



mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

Deutsche Immobilien Chancen AG & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien

DIC Opportunistic GmbH

TTL Real Estate GmbH





5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

09.07.2020



6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile



Anteil Stimmrechte

(Summe 7.a.)

Anteil Instrumente

(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)

Summe Anteile

(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)

Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG

neu

34,19 %

0,00 %

34,19 %

79071549

letzte Mitteilung

34,07 %

0,00 %

34,07 %

/



7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen



a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

absolut

in %



direkt

(§ 33 WpHG)

zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG)

direkt

(§ 33 WpHG)

zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG)

DE000A1X3XX4

0

27037429

0,00 %

34,19 %

Summe

27037429

34,19 %



b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG

Art des Instruments

Fälligkeit / Verfall

Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit

Stimmrechte absolut

Stimmrechte in %







0

0,00 %





Summe

0

0,00 %



b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG

Art des Instruments

Fälligkeit / Verfall

Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit

Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung

Stimmrechte absolut

Stimmrechte in %









0

0,00 %







Summe

0

0,00 %



8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen



Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.

X

Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:



Unternehmen

Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher

Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher

Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher

Prof. Dr. Gerhard Schmidt

%

%

%

GCS Beteiligungs GmbH

%

%

%

GCS Verwaltungs GmbH

%

%

%

DICP Capital SE

%

%

%

DIC Capital Partners (Europe) GmbH

%

%

%

DIC Grund- und Beteiligungs GmbH

%

%

%

Deutsche Immobilien Chancen Beteiligungs AG

%

%

%

Deutsche Immobilien Chancen AG & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien

17,44 %

%

17,44 %

DIC Opportunity Fund GmbH

%

%

%

DIC Opportunistic GmbH

16,46 %

%

16,46 %

-

%

%

%

Prof. Dr. Gerhard Schmidt

%

%

%

GCS Beteiligungs GmbH

%

%

%

GCS Verwaltungs GmbH

%

%

%

DICP Capital SE

%

%

%

DIC Capital Partners (Europe) GmbH

%

%

%

DIC Beteiligungsgesellschaft bürgerlichen Rechts

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

Prof. Dr. Gerhard Schmidt

%

%

%

GCS Beteiligungs GmbH

%

%

%

GCS Verwaltungs GmbH

%

%

%

DICP Capital SE

%

%

%

DIC Capital Partners (Europe) GmbH

%

%

%

DIC Grund- und Beteiligungs GmbH

%

%

%

Deutsche Immobilien Chancen Beteiligungs AG

%

%

%

Deutsche Immobilien Chancen AG & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien

17,44 %

%

17,44 %

TTL Real Estate GmbH

16,46 %

%

16,46 %

-

%

%

%

Prof. Dr. Gerhard Schmidt

%

%

%

GCS Beteiligungs GmbH

%

%

%

GCS Verwaltungs GmbH

%

%

%

GR Capital GmbH

%

%

%

AR Holding GmbH

%

%

%

TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG

%

%

%

TTL Real Estate GmbH

16,46 %

%

16,46 %

-

%

%

%

Prof. Dr. Gerhard Schmidt

%

%

%

Vermögensverwaltung der Familie Gerhard Schmidt KG

%

%

%

SPG Verwaltungs GmbH

%

%

%



9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG



(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)





Datum der Hauptversammlung:



Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:

Anteil Stimmrechte

Anteil Instrumente

Summe Anteile

%

%

%



10. Sonstige Informationen:







Datum

09.07.2020



