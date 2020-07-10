DGAP-PVR: DIC Asset AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

2020. július 10., péntek, 13:19







DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: DIC Asset AG







DIC Asset AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung








10.07.2020 / 13:19



Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.




Stimmrechtsmitteilung



1. Angaben zum Emittenten










Name: DIC Asset AG
Straße, Hausnr.: Neue Mainzer Straße 20
PLZ: 60311
Ort: Frankfurt am Main
Deutschland
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 52990044JL2ZPWONU738

2. Grund der Mitteilung








  Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
  Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten
  Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
X Sonstiger Grund:
Freiwillige Konzernmeldung mit Schwellenberührungen nur auf Ebene von Tochterunternehmen

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Natürliche Person (Vorname, Nachname): Prof. Dr. Gerhard Schmidt
Geburtsdatum: 06.01.1957

4. Namen der Aktionäre

mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

Deutsche Immobilien Chancen AG & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien
DIC Opportunistic GmbH
TTL Real Estate GmbH

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

09.07.2020

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile















  Anteil Stimmrechte
(Summe 7.a.)		 Anteil Instrumente
(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)		 Summe Anteile
(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)		 Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG
neu 34,19 % 0,00 % 34,19 % 79071549
letzte Mitteilung 34,07 % 0,00 % 34,07 % /

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen

a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)
















ISIN absolut in %
  direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)		 direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)
DE000A1X3XX4 0 27037429 0,00 % 34,19 %
Summe 27037429 34,19 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG












Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %



0 0,00 %
    Summe 0 0,00 %

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG














Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %




0 0,00 %
      Summe 0 0,00 %

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen




  Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.
X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:

































































































































































Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher
Prof. Dr. Gerhard Schmidt % % %
GCS Beteiligungs GmbH % % %
GCS Verwaltungs GmbH % % %
DICP Capital SE % % %
DIC Capital Partners (Europe) GmbH % % %
DIC Grund- und Beteiligungs GmbH % % %
Deutsche Immobilien Chancen Beteiligungs AG % % %
Deutsche Immobilien Chancen AG & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien 17,44 % % 17,44 %
DIC Opportunity Fund GmbH % % %
DIC Opportunistic GmbH 16,46 % % 16,46 %
- % % %
Prof. Dr. Gerhard Schmidt % % %
GCS Beteiligungs GmbH % % %
GCS Verwaltungs GmbH % % %
DICP Capital SE % % %
DIC Capital Partners (Europe) GmbH % % %
DIC Beteiligungsgesellschaft bürgerlichen Rechts % % %
- % % %
Prof. Dr. Gerhard Schmidt % % %
GCS Beteiligungs GmbH % % %
GCS Verwaltungs GmbH % % %
DICP Capital SE % % %
DIC Capital Partners (Europe) GmbH % % %
DIC Grund- und Beteiligungs GmbH % % %
Deutsche Immobilien Chancen Beteiligungs AG % % %
Deutsche Immobilien Chancen AG & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien 17,44 % % 17,44 %
TTL Real Estate GmbH 16,46 % % 16,46 %
- % % %
Prof. Dr. Gerhard Schmidt % % %
GCS Beteiligungs GmbH % % %
GCS Verwaltungs GmbH % % %
GR Capital GmbH % % %
AR Holding GmbH % % %
TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG % % %
TTL Real Estate GmbH 16,46 % % 16,46 %
- % % %
Prof. Dr. Gerhard Schmidt % % %
Vermögensverwaltung der Familie Gerhard Schmidt KG % % %
SPG Verwaltungs GmbH % % %

9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG

(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)


Datum der Hauptversammlung:

Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:






Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile
% % %

10. Sonstige Informationen:

 


Datum

09.07.2020














10.07.2020 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: DIC Asset AG

Neue Mainzer Straße 20

60311 Frankfurt am Main

Deutschland
Internet: www.dic-asset.de





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




1090909  10.07.2020 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1090909&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum