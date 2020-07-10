DGAP-PVR: DIC Asset AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DIC Asset AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
Notification of Major Holdings1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|DIC Asset AG
|Street:
|Neue Mainzer Straße 20
|Postal code:
|60311
|City:
|Frankfurt am Main
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|52990044JL2ZPWONU738
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|X
|Other reason:
Voluntary group notification with triggered threshold only on subsidiary level
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Natural person (first name, surname): Prof. Dr. Gerhard Schmidt
Date of birth: 06 Jan 1957
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:6. Total positions
|Deutsche Immobilien Chancen AG & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien
DIC Opportunistic GmbH
TTL Real Estate GmbH
7. Details on total positionsa. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|34.19 %
|0.00 %
|34.19 %
|79071549
|Previous notification
|34.07 %
|0.00 %
|34.07 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE000A1X3XX4
|0
|27037429
|0.00 %
|34.19 %
|Total
|27037429
|34.19 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|0
|0.00 %
|
|
|Total
|0
|0.00 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|0
|0.00 %
|
|
|
|Total
|0
|0.00 %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|Prof. Dr. Gerhard Schmidt
| %
| %
| %
|GCS Beteiligungs GmbH
| %
| %
| %
|GCS Verwaltungs GmbH
| %
| %
| %
|DICP Capital SE
| %
| %
| %
|DIC Capital Partners (Europe) GmbH
| %
| %
| %
|DIC Grund- und Beteiligungs GmbH
| %
| %
| %
|Deutsche Immobilien Chancen Beteiligungs AG
| %
| %
| %
|Deutsche Immobilien Chancen AG & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien
|17.44 %
| %
|17.44 %
|DIC Opportunity Fund GmbH
| %
| %
| %
|DIC Opportunistic GmbH
|16.46 %
| %
|16.46 %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Prof. Dr. Gerhard Schmidt
| %
| %
| %
|GCS Beteiligungs GmbH
| %
| %
| %
|GCS Verwaltungs GmbH
| %
| %
| %
|DICP Capital SE
| %
| %
| %
|DIC Capital Partners (Europe) GmbH
| %
| %
| %
|DIC Beteiligungsgesellschaft bürgerlichen Rechts
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Prof. Dr. Gerhard Schmidt
| %
| %
| %
|GCS Beteiligungs GmbH
| %
| %
| %
|GCS Verwaltungs GmbH
| %
| %
| %
|DICP Capital SE
| %
| %
| %
|DIC Capital Partners (Europe) GmbH
| %
| %
| %
|DIC Grund- und Beteiligungs GmbH
| %
| %
| %
|Deutsche Immobilien Chancen Beteiligungs AG
| %
| %
| %
|Deutsche Immobilien Chancen AG & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien
|17.44 %
| %
|17.44 %
|TTL Real Estate GmbH
|16.46 %
| %
|16.46 %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Prof. Dr. Gerhard Schmidt
| %
| %
| %
|GCS Beteiligungs GmbH
| %
| %
| %
|GCS Verwaltungs GmbH
| %
| %
| %
|GR Capital GmbH
| %
| %
| %
|AR Holding GmbH
| %
| %
| %
|TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG
| %
| %
| %
|TTL Real Estate GmbH
|16.46 %
| %
|16.46 %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Prof. Dr. Gerhard Schmidt
| %
| %
| %
|Vermögensverwaltung der Familie Gerhard Schmidt KG
| %
| %
| %
|SPG Verwaltungs GmbH
| %
| %
| %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
Date
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DIC Asset AG
|Neue Mainzer Straße 20
|60311 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.dic-asset.de
|
