DGAP-AFR: DIC Asset AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

2020. július 10., péntek, 13:45







DGAP Vorabbekanntmachung Finanzberichte: DIC Asset AG


/ Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Rechnungslegungsberichten






DIC Asset AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG








10.07.2020 / 13:45



Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Hiermit gibt die DIC Asset AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Konzern-Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 29.07.2020

Ort: https://www.dic-asset.de/download/publikationen/DIC_Q2_2020_D.pdf


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 29.07.2020

Ort: https://www.dic-asset.de/download/publikationen/DIC_Q2_2020_E.pdf













10.07.2020 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: DIC Asset AG

Neue Mainzer Straße 20

60311 Frankfurt am Main

Deutschland
Internet: www.dic-asset.de





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




1091257  10.07.2020 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1091257&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum