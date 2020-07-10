DGAP-Adhoc: BASF SE: BASF Group: operating result in the second quarter of 2020 above market expectations; net income below market expectations due to impairment of shareholding in Wintershall Dea, mainly from oil and gas prices
2020. július 10., péntek, 14:27
DGAP-Ad-hoc: BASF SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Quarter Results
BASF Group: operating result in the second quarter of 2020 above market expectations; net income below market expectations due to impairment of shareholding in Wintershall Dea, mainly from oil and gas prices
Q2 2020:
- EBIT before special items expected to be €226 million (Q2 2019: €995 million)
- Net income expected to be minus €878 million due to a non-cash-effective impairment of the shareholding in Wintershall Dea (Q2 2019: €5,954 million)
The BASF Group"s EBIT in the second quarter of 2020 amounted to an expected €59 million, considerably below the figure for the prior-year quarter (Q2 2019: €507 million).
The BASF Group"s net income is expected to amount to minus €878 million due to a non-cash-effective impairment of the shareholding in Wintershall Dea, considerably below current analyst estimates and the figure for the prior-year quarter (Q2 2019: €5,954 million). The impairment of around €800 million is the result of lower oil and gas price forecasts and changed reserve estimates. In the prior-year quarter, net income included a book gain of €5,684 million on the deconsolidation of Wintershall following the merger of Wintershall and DEA as of May 1, 2019.
Further information
On Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 7:00 a.m. CEST, the company will publish the Half-Year Financial Report 2020 and will comment on the figures at the conference call for journalists (from 9:00 a.m. CEST) and the conference call for analysts and investors (from 11:00 a.m. CEST).
Contact
Jens Fey
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BASF SE
|Carl-Bosch-Straße 38
|67056 Ludwigshafen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)621 60-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)621 60-4 25 25
|E-mail:
|info.service@basf.com
|Internet:
|www.basf.com
|ISIN:
|DE000BASF111, DE000A0JRFB0, Börse Dublin, Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, DE000A0JRFA2, Börse Dublin, Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, DE000A0JQF26, Börse Dublin, Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, DE000A0EUB86, Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, DE0008846718, Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, DE000A0XFK16, Börse Luxemburg, Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, XS0420401779, Börse Luxemburg, XS0412154378, Börse Luxemburg, Frankfurter Börse, DE000A0T4DU7,Börse Luxemburg, Frankfurter Börse, CH0039943292, Swiss Exchange (SWX), CH0039943383, Swiss Exchange (SWX), DE000A0TKBM, Börse Luxemburg, Frankfurter Börse, XS0414672070, Börse Luxemburg, ,
|WKN:
|BASF11, WKN A0JRFB, Börse Dublin, Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, , WKN A0JRFA, Börse Dublin, Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, , WKN A0JQF2, Börse Dublin, Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, , WKN A0EUB8, Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, , WKN 884671, Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, , WKN A0XFK1, Börse Luxemburg, Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, , WKN A0XFHJ, Börse Luxemburg, , WKN A0T6EG, Börse Luxemburg, Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, , WKN A0T4DU, Börse Luxemburg, Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, , WKN 3994329, Swiss Exchange (SWX), , WKN 3994338, Swiss Exchange (SWX), , WKN A0TKBM, Börse Luxemburg, Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, , WKN A0T65R, Börse Luxemburg,
|Indices:
|DAX, EURO STOXX 50
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange; London, SIX
|EQS News ID:
|1091187
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1091187 10-Jul-2020 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks confirms a mega deal with Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]