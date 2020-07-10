DGAP-DD: ENCAVIS AG deutsch

Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name





Titel:
Vorname: Peter
Nachname(n): Heidecker

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Aufsichtsrat



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

ENCAVIS AG


b) LEI

391200ECRGNL09Y2KJ67 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE0006095003


b) Art des Geschäfts

Übertragung von 3.145.952 Aktien aufgrund Auflösung von Treuhandverhältnis. Bisheriger Treuhänder: Pelaba Anlagenverwaltungs GmbH & Co. KG, bisheriger Treugeber: Pelaba Vermögensverwaltungs GmbH & Co. KG

Hier Meldung für den abgebenden, bisherigen Treuhänder, Pelaba Anlagenverwaltungs GmbH & Co. KG


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
nicht bezifferbar nicht bezifferbar


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
nicht bezifferbar nicht bezifferbar


e) Datum des Geschäfts

2020-07-09; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: ENCAVIS AG

Große Elbstraße 59

22767 Hamburg

Deutschland
Internet: https://www.encavis.com





 
