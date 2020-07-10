





















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen

















10.07.2020 / 17:02









Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.











































1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Titel:



Vorname:

Peter

Nachname(n):

Heidecker



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Position:

Aufsichtsrat







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

ENCAVIS AG





b) LEI

391200ECRGNL09Y2KJ67



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Aktie

ISIN:

DE0006095003





b) Art des Geschäfts

Übertragung von 3.145.952 Aktien aufgrund Auflösung von Treuhandverhältnis. Bisheriger Treuhänder: Pelaba Anlagenverwaltungs GmbH & Co. KG, bisheriger Treugeber: Pelaba Vermögensverwaltungs GmbH & Co. KG



Hier Meldung für den annehmenden, bisherigen Treugeber, Pelaba Vermögensverwaltungs GmbH & Co. KG





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

nicht bezifferbar





nicht bezifferbar







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

nicht bezifferbar





nicht bezifferbar







e) Datum des Geschäfts

2020-07-09; UTC+2





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes



10.07.2020

