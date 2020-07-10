DGAP-PVR: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

2020. július 10., péntek, 18:00







DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE







ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung








10.07.2020 / 18:00



Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.




Stimmrechtsmitteilung



1. Angaben zum Emittenten










Name: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
Straße, Hausnr.: Medienallee 7
PLZ: 85774
Ort: Unterföhring
Deutschland
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900NY0WWQUKOMWQ37

2. Grund der Mitteilung








  Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten
  Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
  Sonstiger Grund:

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Juristische Person: Credit Suisse Group AG
Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Zürich, Schweiz

4. Namen der Aktionäre

mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

 

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

06.07.2020

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile















  Anteil Stimmrechte
(Summe 7.a.)		 Anteil Instrumente
(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)		 Summe Anteile
(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)		 Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG
neu 1,29 % 19,95 % 21,23 % 233.000.000
letzte Mitteilung 2,16 % 20,00153304721 % 22,16 % /

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen

a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)
















ISIN absolut in %
  direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)		 direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)
DE000PSM7770 0 2.999.454 0,00 % 1,29 %
Summe 2.999.454 1,29 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG



















Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %
Rückforderungsansprüche aus Wertpapierleihe unbestimmt jederzeit 580.921 0,25 %
Long Call-Option
vom 03.11.2020 bis 31.05.2024 45.099.468 19,36 %
    Summe 45.680.389 19,61 %

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG






















Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %
Equity Swap
vom 03.12.2020 bis 08.02.2023 Bar 295.718 0,13 %
Short Put-Option
17.12.2021 Physisch 500.000 0,21 %
      Summe 795.718 0,34 %

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen




  Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.
X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:










































































































Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher
Credit Suisse Group AG % % %
Credit Suisse AG % % %
Credit Suisse (Schweiz) AG % % %
 


Credit Suisse Group AG % % %
Credit Suisse AG % % %
Credit Suisse International % 19,57 % 20,42 %
 


Credit Suisse Group AG % % %
Credit Suisse AG % % %
Credit Suisse Investments (UK) % % %
Credit Suisse Investment Holdings (UK) % % %
Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Limited % % %
 


Credit Suisse Group AG % % %
Credit Suisse AG % % %
Credit Suisse Holdings (USA), Inc. % % %
Credit Suisse (USA), Inc. % % %
Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC % % %
 


Credit Suisse Group AG % % %
Credit Suisse AG % % %
Credit Suisse AG, Dublin Branch % % %
 


Credit Suisse Group AG % % %
Credit Suisse AG % % %
Credit Suisse Asset Management International Holding Ltd % % %
Credit Suisse Asset Management & Investor % % %
Credit Suisse Funds AG % % %

9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG

(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)


Datum der Hauptversammlung:

Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:






Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile
% % %

10. Sonstige Informationen:

 


Datum

09.07.2020














10.07.2020
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE

Medienallee 7

85774 Unterföhring

Deutschland
Internet: www.prosiebensat1.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




1090283  10.07.2020 



