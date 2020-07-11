The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on July 10, 2020 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 07 jul 2020



Person obliged to notify: Citigroup Inc.



Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.



Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979



Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share

Number of shares

Number of voting rights

Capital interest

Voting rights

Manner of disposal

Settlement

Call Option

1.000,00

100.000,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - (Citigroup Global Markets



Limited)

Physical Delivery

Swap

1.800.775,00

1.800.775,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - (Citigroup Global Markets



Limited)

In cash

Ordinary share

9.625.137,00

9.625.040,75

Real

Real

Indirectly - (Citigroup Global Markets



Limited)

Physical Delivery





Distribution in percentages

Type

Total holding

Directly real

Directly potential

Indirectly real

Indirectly potential

Capital interest

4,99 %

0,00 %

0,00 %

4,17 %

0,82 %

Voting rights

4,99 %

0,00 %

0,00 %

4,17 %

0,82 %



QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:

https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=95680