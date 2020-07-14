DGAP-PVR: DIC Asset AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

DIC Asset AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung








13.07.2020 / 18:00



Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.




Stimmrechtsmitteilung



1. Angaben zum Emittenten










Name: DIC Asset AG
Straße, Hausnr.: Neue Mainzer Straße 20
PLZ: 60311
Ort: Frankfurt am Main
Deutschland
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 52990044JL2ZPWONU738

2. Grund der Mitteilung








  Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten
  Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
X Sonstiger Grund:
Nicht-Anwendung der Handelsbuchausnahme gemäß § 36 Abs. 1 WpHG

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Juristische Person: Société Générale S.A.
Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Paris, Frankreich

4. Namen der Aktionäre

mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

 

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

07.07.2020

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile















  Anteil Stimmrechte
(Summe 7.a.)		 Anteil Instrumente
(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)		 Summe Anteile
(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)		 Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG
neu 0,15 % 4,91 % 5,06 % 79071549
letzte Mitteilung 0 % 0 % 0 % /

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen

a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)
















ISIN absolut in %
  direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)		 direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)
DE000A1X3XX4 119678 0 0,15 % 0,00 %
Summe 119678 0,15 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG















Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %
Rückforderungsrecht aus Wertpapierleihe N/A N/A 466668 0,59 %
    Summe 466668 0,59 %

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG






























Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %
Forwards 24.12.2020-23.12.2021 N/A Bar 3390945 4,29 %
OTC Call Options 03.01.2025-03.01.2033 Bis 03.01.2025-03.01.2033 Bar 13001 0,02 %
Listed Call Warrants 03.01.2033 Bis 03.01.2033 Bar 12726 0,02 %
      Summe 3416672 4,32 %

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen




  Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.
X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:













Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher
Société Générale S.A. % % %
Société Générale Effekten GmbH % % %

9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG

(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)


Datum der Hauptversammlung:

Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:






Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile
% % %

10. Sonstige Informationen:

 


Datum

10.07.2020














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: DIC Asset AG

Neue Mainzer Straße 20

60311 Frankfurt am Main

Deutschland
Internet: www.dic-asset.de





 
