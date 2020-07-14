DGAP-DD: SPORTTOTAL AG english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Jens
Last name(s): Reidel

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

SPORTTOTAL AG


b) LEI

529900BNCVTTQVX7D294 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
Description: Subscription rights with ISIN DE000A289VD9


b) Nature of the transaction

Granting of 1,047,613 subscription rights as part of a capital increase with subscription rights, entitling the holder to acquire up to 230,474 shares


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
0 EUR 0 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
0 EUR 0 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2020-07-10; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: SPORTTOTAL AG

Am Coloneum 2

50829 Köln

Germany
Internet: www.sporttotal.com





 
