DGAP-Adhoc: zooplus AG: Earnings development in the first half-year significantly above expectations - Management Board updates guidance again for the 2020 financial year
2020. július 14., kedd, 18:21
DGAP-Ad-hoc: zooplus AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
zooplus AG: Earnings development in the first half-year significantly above expectations - Management Board updates guidance again for the 2020 financial year
Munich, July 14, 2020 - The Management Board of zooplus AG (the "Group"), (WKN 511170, ISIN DE0005111702, ticker symbol ZO1), has today decided to update the guidance for the 2020 financial year that was communicated on May 7, 2020 based on the preliminary figures for the current quarter.
From today"s perspective, zooplus AG now anticipates earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of at least EUR 40 m for the 2020 financial year (previous guidance: at least EUR 20 m; FY 2019: EUR 12 m). At the same time, the Management Board now expects year-on-year sales growth of around EUR 240 m (previous guidance: EUR 225 m; FY 2019: EUR 182 m), corresponding to a sales volume of approximately EUR 1.765 bn (previous guidance: EUR 1.75 bn).
Based on the preliminary figures, the Group achieved sales growth in the range of 18% to 19% year-on-year in the first half of 2020, and EBITDA in the range of EUR 25 to 30 m (H1 2019: EUR 4.5 m).
zooplus AG will publish the results for the second quarter and first half-year of 2020 on August 18, 2020, and make them available for downloading on its website at https://investors.zooplus.com.
Online at: www.zooplus.de
Media contact:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|zooplus AG
|Sonnenstraße 15
|80331 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 95 006 - 100
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 95 006 - 500
|E-mail:
|contact@zooplus.com
|Internet:
|www.zooplus.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005111702
|WKN:
|511170
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1093799
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1093799 14-Jul-2020 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks confirms a mega deal with Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]