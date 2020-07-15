DGAP-AFR: UBS AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG
2020. július 15., szerda, 14:01
Hiermit gibt die UBS AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:
Berichtsart: Jahresfinanzbericht
Sprache: Deutsch
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 05.03.2021
Ort: https://www.ubs.com/global/de/investor-relations/events/calendar.html
Sprache: Englisch
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 05.03.2021
Ort: https://www.ubs.com/global/en/investor-relations/events/calendar.html
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|UBS AG
|Bahnhofstrasse 45
|8001 Zürich
|Schweiz
|Internet:
|www.ubs.com
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
1094099 15.07.2020
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks confirms a mega deal with Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]