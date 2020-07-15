DGAP-AFR: UBS AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

UBS AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG








15.07.2020 / 14:01



Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Hiermit gibt die UBS AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Jahresfinanzbericht


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 05.03.2021

Ort: https://www.ubs.com/global/de/investor-relations/events/calendar.html


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 05.03.2021

Ort: https://www.ubs.com/global/en/investor-relations/events/calendar.html













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: UBS AG

Bahnhofstrasse 45

8001 Zürich

Schweiz
Internet: www.ubs.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




1094099  15.07.2020 



