Hiermit gibt die Deutsche Börse AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Konzern-Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 29.07.2020

Ort: https://www.deutsche-boerse.com/resource/blob/2076226/ecc7d64d8c8c1ab1eb53b020d823b2a9/data/gdb-quartalsbericht-q2-2020_de.pdf


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 29.07.2020

Ort: https://www.deutsche-boerse.com/resource/blob/2076224/0a5e70d2004779fafd133b891b4951a3/data/gdb-quartalsbericht-q2-2020_en.pdf













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Deutsche Börse AG

-

60485 Frankfurt am Main

Deutschland
Internet: www.deutsche-boerse.com





 
