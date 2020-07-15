DGAP-AFR: Deutsche Börse AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Deutsche Börse AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: July 29, 2020

Address: https://www.deutsche-boerse.com/resource/blob/2076226/ecc7d64d8c8c1ab1eb53b020d823b2a9/data/gdb-quartalsbericht-q2-2020_de.pdf


Language: English

Date of disclosure: July 29, 2020

Address: https://www.deutsche-boerse.com/resource/blob/2076224/0a5e70d2004779fafd133b891b4951a3/data/gdb-quartalsbericht-q2-2020_en.pdf













Language: English
Company: Deutsche Börse AG

-

60485 Frankfurt / Main

Germany
Internet: www.deutsche-boerse.com





 
