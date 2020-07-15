DGAP-Ad-hoc: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Capital Increase





Heidelberg, Germany, July 15, 2020 - The Board of Directors of SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE (WKN: 720370, ISIN: DE0007203705) (the "Company") has decided today to increase the company"s share capital by up to 9.2% with exclusion of the shareholders" subscription rights. The Company"s share capital will increase from € 6,602,447 to € 7,212,447 through issuing up to 610,000 new no-par-value shares with a nominal share of share capital of € 1.00 per share. The capital increase shall be effected against cash contribution and with partial utilization of the existing authorized capital according to Section 4 (5) of the articles of incorporation. The new shares will be exclusively offered to institutional investors as part of a private placement by means of an accelerated bookbuilding process, which will commence immediately after this announcement and is expected to close before markets open tomorrow.

The new shares are entitled to dividends in the 2020 fiscal year beginning on January 1, 2020, and will carry the same rights as the existing shares. The new shares shall be admitted to trading on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, without a prospectus, with simultaneous admission to the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard).

The net issue proceeds from the capital increase will mainly be used to improve the company"s equity base as well as to finance the company"s growth strategy. The first trading day for the new shares is expected to be July 22, 2020. MainFirst Bank AG is acting as Sole Bookrunner for the transaction.

About SNP

SNP is one of the world"s leading providers of software for the management of complex digital transformation processes. Unlike traditional IT consulting in an ERP environment, SNP employs an automated approach that uses proprietary software. With the data transformation platform CrystalBridge(R) and the SNP BLUEFIELD(TM) approach, IT landscapes can be restructured and modernized much faster and more securely, and data can be securely migrated to new systems or cloud environments. This provides customers with clear qualitative benefits while also reducing their investment of time and expense.

The SNP Group has around 1,400 employees worldwide. Headquartered in Heidelberg, the company generated Group revenue of approximately € 145 million in the 2019 fiscal year. SNP"s customers are global corporations from all industries. SNP was founded in 1994, has been publicly traded since 2000 and listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE0007203705) since August 2014 and was admitted to the SDAX(R) in March 2020. Since 2017, the company has operated as a European stock corporation (Societas Europaea/SE).

Further information is available at www.snpgroup.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Christoph Marx

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +49 6221 6425-172

