DGAP-Adhoc: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA: Austrian subsidiary of CTS EVENTIM AG & Co. KGaA holds deposits with Commerzialbank Mattersburg im Burgenland AG
2020. július 15., szerda, 21:26
DGAP-Ad-hoc: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Munich, 15 July 2020: The Austrian Financial Market Authority FMA has completly prohibited Commerzialbank Mattersburg im Burgenland AG ("Commerzialbank Mattersburg") from continuing its entire business operations with immediate effect in emergency administrative decision dated 14 July 2020 and has appointed an auditor as an expert supervisor (government commissioner) of the credit institution. This also prohibits the bank from paying out existing deposits.
Barracuda Holding GmbH ("Barracuda") with its registered seat in Austria, in which a subsidiary of CTS EVENTIM AG & Co. KGaA ("Eventim") has a 71% shareholding, holds deposits with Commerzialbank Mattersburg in the amount of around EUR 34 million as of today.
The exact effects of the measures imposed by the FMA on Eventim and the situation of Commerzialbank Mattersburg can not yet be conclusively assessed at this point in time. Both Eventim and Barracuda continue to monitor the situation very closely and will take all necessary measures to protect their rights.
Investor Relations:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA
|Rablstr. 26
|81669 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|0421/ 3666-0
|Fax:
|0421/ 3666-290
|E-mail:
|info@eventim.de
|Internet:
|www.eventim.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005470306
|WKN:
|547030
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1094797
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1094797 15-Jul-2020 CET/CEST
