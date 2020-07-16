DGAP-Ad-hoc: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Capital Increase





SNP SE Successfully Concludes Capital Increase with Gross Proceeds of approximately € 28.0 million

Heidelberg, Germany, July 15, 2020 - SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE (WKN: 720370, ISIN: DE0007203705) (the "Company") has successfully concluded its capital increase that was announced earlier today. The order book was closed after a few hours due to high demand.

A total of 610,000 new shares were placed at a price of € 46.00 in the private placement, generating gross proceeds in the amount of approximately € 28.0 million. The new shares will be admitted to trading on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, without a prospectus, with simultaneous admission to the sub-segment of the regulated market with further post-admission requirements (Prime Standard). The first trading day for the new shares is expected to be July 22, 2020.

Mainfirst Bank AG acted as Sole Bookrunner for the transaction.



About SNP

SNP is one of the world"s leading providers of software for the management of complex digital transformation processes. Unlike traditional IT consulting in an ERP environment, SNP employs an automated approach that uses proprietary software. With the data transformation platform CrystalBridge(R) and the SNP BLUEFIELD(TM) approach, IT landscapes can be restructured and modernized much faster and more securely, and data can be securely migrated to new systems or cloud environments. This provides customers with clear qualitative benefits while also reducing their investment of time and expense.

The SNP Group has around 1,400 employees worldwide. Headquartered in Heidelberg, the company generated Group revenue of approximately € 145 million in the 2019 fiscal year. SNP"s customers are global corporations from all industries. SNP was founded in 1994, has been publicly traded since 2000 and listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE0007203705) since August 2014 and was admitted to the SDAX(R) in March 2020. Since 2017, the company has operated as a European stock corporation (Societas Europaea/SE).

Further information is available at www.snpgroup.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Christoph Marx

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +49 6221 6425-172





Marcel Wiskow

Director of Investor Relations

Tel: +49 6221 6425-637

