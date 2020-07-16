



DGAP-News: ISRA VISION AG





/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous













ISRA VISION AG: Atlas Copco publishes quarterly figures

















16.07.2020 / 08:48









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Atlas Copco publishes quarterly figures

Darmstadt, July 16, 2020: Atlas Copco is publishing its quarterly figures today that contain the following information about ISRA VISION AG (ISIN: DE 0005488100):

"On February 10, it was announced that Atlas Copco will partner with the global machine vision specialist ISRA VISION AG through a voluntary public takeover offer. All offer conditions for the acquisition of ISRA VISION were fulfilled during the quarter. The settlement of the offer was completed on June 24, 2020 and in connection with that a payment of MSEK 9 028 (MEUR 860) was made to ISRA VISION shareholders. Together with payments made for previous share purchases of MEUR 150, Atlas Copco has paid MSEK 10 604 (MEUR 1 010) for 92.19% of ISRA VISION.

ISRA VISION specializes in machine vision solutions with leading technologies for surface inspection and 3D vision for robot guidance, quality inspection and 3D metrology operating through two business segments, Industrial Automation and Surface Vision. The company has a global presence with operations in over 25 locations and more than 800 employees and is headquartered in Darmstadt, Germany. ISRA VISION will continue to operate under the same brand with its headquarters in Darmstadt and be a part of the Industrial Technique business area. In the fiscal year 2018/19 ending September 30, 2019, the company had revenues of approximately MSEK 1 619 (MEUR 154).

A preliminary purchase price allocation is outlined below.

MESK

Intangible assets

4 100

Property, plant and equipment

200

Other assets

1 700

Cash and cash equivalents

300

Interest-bearing liabilities and borrowings

-500

Other liabilities and provisions

-1 800

Net identifiable assets

4 000

Non-controlling interests

-300

Goodwill

6 900

Total consideration

10 600







SEK / EUR 10.50 at date of acquisition."



Company profile

ISRA VISION AG, together with its subsidiaries, is worldwide leading in surface inspection of web materials. Furthermore, it is one of the globally leading providers of machine vision programs, specialising in the area of 3D machine vision, in particular for "3D robot vision".

The core competence of the Company is the ISRA-BrainWARE(R), an innovative software for intelligent machine vision systems. Here, the scientific know-how from the fields of optics, lighting technology, surveying technology, physics, image processing and classification algorithms and a complex system design are combined. Machine vision is a key technology for visualizing systems that imitate the human eye. Today"s ISRA applications focus primarily on the automation of production and quality assurance of goods and products supplied to large, future-oriented markets such as energy, healthcare, food, mobility and information. The customers mainly include renowned global players from the respective sectors.





With more than 25 locations worldwide, ISRA offers customer proximity everywhere and ensures optimum service and support.

Further information is available at www.isravision.com.



Additional Information

ISRA VISION AG



Industriestraße 14



64297 Darmstadt



Germany

Tel.: +49 (0) 6151 948 - 0



Fax: +49 (0) 6151 948 - 140



Internet: www.isravision.com

Investor Relations



E-Mail: investor@isravision.com

Melanie Böttcher



Tel.: +49 (0) 6151 948 - 209

Susanne Becht



Tel.: +49 (0) 6151 948 - 212