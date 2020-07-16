DGAP-AFR: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

Hiermit gibt die Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Konzern-Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 30.07.2020

Ort: https://investors.dieboldnixdorf.com/financial-information/half-year-reports













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

5995 Mayfair Road

44720 North Canton, OH

Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika
Internet: www.dieboldnixdorf.com





 
