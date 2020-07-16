DGAP-DD: zooplus AG english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Moritz
Last name(s): Greve

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

zooplus AG


b) LEI

549300VB13ZT2X88PU78 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005111702


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)

















Price(s) Volume(s)
144.60 EUR 7663.80 EUR
145.00 EUR 194590.00 EUR
144.80 EUR 15204.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
144.97 EUR 217457.80 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2020-07-16; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: zooplus AG

Sonnenstraße 15

80331 München

Germany
Internet: www.zooplus.de





 
