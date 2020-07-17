





1. Angaben zum Emittenten

Name:

Südzucker AG

Straße, Hausnr.:

Maximilianstr. 10

PLZ:

68165

Ort:

Mannheim

Deutschland

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

529900S8QNB101D40S72



2. Grund der Mitteilung



Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten



Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten



Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte

X

Sonstiger Grund:

Freiwillige Konzernmitteilung mit Schwellenberührung nur auf Ebene eines Tochterunternehmens aufgrund interner Umstrukturierung



3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Juristische Person: RAIFFEISEN-HOLDING NIEDERÖSTERREICH-WIEN registrierte Genossenschaft mit beschränkter Haftung

Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Wien, Österreich



4. Namen der Aktionäre



mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

Zucker Invest GmbH; Süddeutsche Zuckerrübenverwertungs-Genossenschaft eG





5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

14.07.2020



6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile



Anteil Stimmrechte

(Summe 7.a.)

Anteil Instrumente

(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)

Summe Anteile

(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)

Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG

neu

69,43 %

0,00 %

69,43 %

204183292

letzte Mitteilung

66,60 %

n/a %

n/a %

/



7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen



a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

absolut

in %



direkt

(§ 33 WpHG)

zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG)

direkt

(§ 33 WpHG)

zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG)

DE0007297004

0

141766984

0,00 %

69,43 %

Summe

141766984

69,43 %



b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG

Art des Instruments

Fälligkeit / Verfall

Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit

Stimmrechte absolut

Stimmrechte in %







0

0,00 %





Summe

0

0,00 %



b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG

Art des Instruments

Fälligkeit / Verfall

Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit

Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung

Stimmrechte absolut

Stimmrechte in %









0

0,00 %







Summe

0

0,00 %



8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen



Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.

X

Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:



Unternehmen

Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher

Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher

Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher

RAIFFEISEN-HOLDING NIEDERÖSTERREICH-WIEN registrierte Genossenschaft mit beschränkter Haftung

10,25 %

%

10,25 %

"RASKIA" Beteiligungs GmbH

%

%

%

Zuckermarkt - Studiengesellschaft m.b.H.

69,43 %

%

69,43 %

Zucker Invest GmbH

69,43 %

%

69,43 %

-

%

%

%

RAIFFEISEN-HOLDING NIEDERÖSTERREICH-WIEN registrierte Genossenschaft mit beschränkter Haftung

10,25 %

%

10,25 %

"RASKIA" Beteiligungs GmbH

%

%

%

Zucker Vermögensverwaltungs GmbH

10,25 %

%

10,25 %

-

%

%

%

RAIFFEISEN-HOLDING NIEDERÖSTERREICH-WIEN registrierte Genossenschaft mit beschränkter Haftung

10,25 %

%

10,25 %

"LAREDO" Beteiligungs GmbH

%

%

%

LEIPNIK-LUNDENBURGER INVEST Beteiligungs AG

%

%

%

Marchfelder Zuckerfabriken Gesellschaft m.b.H.

10,25 %

%

10,25 %

-

%

%

%

RAIFFEISEN-HOLDING NIEDERÖSTERREICH-WIEN registrierte Genossenschaft mit beschränkter Haftung

10,25 %

%

10,25 %

"ALMARA" Holding GmbH

%

%

%

Estezet Beteiligungsgesellschaft m.b.H.

10,25 %

%

10,25 %



9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG



(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)





Datum der Hauptversammlung:



Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:

Anteil Stimmrechte

Anteil Instrumente

Summe Anteile

%

%

%



10. Sonstige Informationen:







Datum

16.07.2020



