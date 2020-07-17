





DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Südzucker AG















Südzucker AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

















17.07.2020 / 12:02







Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









Notification of Major Holdings







1. Details of issuer

Name:

Südzucker AG

Street:

Maximilianstr. 10

Postal code:

68165

City:

Mannheim

Germany

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

529900S8QNB101D40S72



2. Reason for notification



Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights



Acquisition/disposal of instruments



Change of breakdown of voting rights

X

Other reason:

Voluntary Group announcement for reaching threshold only on the level of a subsidiary due to internal restructuring



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity: RAIFFEISEN-HOLDING NIEDERÖSTERREICH-WIEN registrierte Genossenschaft mit beschränkter Haftung

City of registered office, country: Wien, Austria



4. Names of shareholder(s)



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Zucker Invest GmbH; Süddeutsche Zuckerrübenverwertungs-Genossenschaft eG





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

14 Jul 2020



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG

New

69.43 %

0.00 %

69.43 %

204183292

Previous notification

66.60 %

n/a %

n/a %

/



7. Details on total positions



a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

Absolute

In %



Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

DE0007297004

0

141766984

0.00 %

69.43 %

Total

141766984

69.43 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %







0

0.00 %





Total

0

0.00 %



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %









0

0.00 %







Total

0

0.00 %



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name

% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

RAIFFEISEN-HOLDING NIEDERÖSTERREICH-WIEN registrierte Genossenschaft mit beschränkter Haftung

10.25 %

%

10.25 %

"RASKIA" Beteiligungs GmbH

%

%

%

Zuckermarkt - Studiengesellschaft m.b.H.

69.43 %

%

69.43 %

Zucker Invest GmbH

69.43 %

%

69.43 %

-

%

%

%

RAIFFEISEN-HOLDING NIEDERÖSTERREICH-WIEN registrierte Genossenschaft mit beschränkter Haftung

10.25 %

%

10.25 %

"RASKIA" Beteiligungs GmbH

%

%

%

Zucker Vermögensverwaltungs GmbH

10.25 %

%

10.25 %

-

%

%

%

RAIFFEISEN-HOLDING NIEDERÖSTERREICH-WIEN registrierte Genossenschaft mit beschränkter Haftung

10.25 %

%

10.25 %

"LAREDO" Beteiligungs GmbH

%

%

%

LEIPNIK-LUNDENBURGER INVEST Beteiligungs AG

%

%

%

Marchfelder Zuckerfabriken Gesellschaft m.b.H.

10.25 %

%

10.25 %

-

%

%

%

RAIFFEISEN-HOLDING NIEDERÖSTERREICH-WIEN registrierte Genossenschaft mit beschränkter Haftung

10.25 %

%

10.25 %

"ALMARA" Holding GmbH

%

%

%

Estezet Beteiligungsgesellschaft m.b.H.

10.25 %

%

10.25 %



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG



(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)





Date of general meeting:



Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights

Proportion of instruments

Total of both

%

%

%



10. Other explanatory remarks:







Date

16 Jul 2020



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)Date of general meeting:Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:Date

























17.07.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



