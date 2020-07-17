DGAP-PVR: Südzucker AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

2020. július 17., péntek, 12:02







DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Südzucker AG







Südzucker AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution








17.07.2020 / 12:02



Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer










Name: Südzucker AG
Street: Maximilianstr. 10
Postal code: 68165
City: Mannheim
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900S8QNB101D40S72

2. Reason for notification








  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Voluntary Group announcement for reaching threshold only on the level of a subsidiary due to internal restructuring

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity: RAIFFEISEN-HOLDING NIEDERÖSTERREICH-WIEN registrierte Genossenschaft mit beschränkter Haftung
City of registered office, country: Wien, Austria

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Zucker Invest GmbH; Süddeutsche Zuckerrübenverwertungs-Genossenschaft eG

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

14 Jul 2020

6. Total positions















  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 69.43 % 0.00 % 69.43 % 204183292
Previous notification 66.60 % n/a % n/a % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
















ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0007297004 0 141766984 0.00 % 69.43 %
Total 141766984 69.43 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG












Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %



0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG














Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %




0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation




  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:









































































Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
RAIFFEISEN-HOLDING NIEDERÖSTERREICH-WIEN registrierte Genossenschaft mit beschränkter Haftung 10.25 % % 10.25 %
"RASKIA" Beteiligungs GmbH % % %
Zuckermarkt - Studiengesellschaft m.b.H. 69.43 % % 69.43 %
Zucker Invest GmbH 69.43 % % 69.43 %
- % % %
RAIFFEISEN-HOLDING NIEDERÖSTERREICH-WIEN registrierte Genossenschaft mit beschränkter Haftung 10.25 % % 10.25 %
"RASKIA" Beteiligungs GmbH % % %
Zucker Vermögensverwaltungs GmbH 10.25 % % 10.25 %
- % % %
RAIFFEISEN-HOLDING NIEDERÖSTERREICH-WIEN registrierte Genossenschaft mit beschränkter Haftung 10.25 % % 10.25 %
"LAREDO" Beteiligungs GmbH % % %
LEIPNIK-LUNDENBURGER INVEST Beteiligungs AG % % %
Marchfelder Zuckerfabriken Gesellschaft m.b.H. 10.25 % % 10.25 %
- % % %
RAIFFEISEN-HOLDING NIEDERÖSTERREICH-WIEN registrierte Genossenschaft mit beschränkter Haftung 10.25 % % 10.25 %
"ALMARA" Holding GmbH % % %
Estezet Beteiligungsgesellschaft m.b.H. 10.25 % % 10.25 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)


Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:






Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

 


Date

16 Jul 2020














17.07.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Südzucker AG

Maximilianstr. 10

68165 Mannheim

Germany
Internet: www.suedzucker.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1096139  17.07.2020 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1096139&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum