DGAP-Adhoc: CENTROTEC SE: Successful first half year despite Corona Pandemic; Annual forecast 2020 confirmed
2020. július 17., péntek, 15:51
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Centrotec SE / Key word(s): Profit Warning/Forecast
Brilon, July 17, 2020: The positive development of CENTROTEC SE during the first quarter continued in the second quarter, despite the Corona pandemic. Based on the preliminary figures CENTROTEC increased its consolidated revenue slightly to EUR 156,0 million (previous year EUR 152,5 million). The operating result (EBIT) increased from EUR 4,1 million to EUR 7,7 million. The Corona-caused substantial downturn in many international sales markets, such a France, Spain, Italy and the U.S.A. have been compensated by a generally robust development of the home sales market in Germany and The Netherlands.
Based on the development of the results, CENTROTEC currently expects, that the conditional annual forecast 2020, with consolidated revenues of EUR 670 to 690 million and an operating result (EBIT) of EUR 34 to 36 million might be achieved or even exceeded, if no further substantial impairment of the markets materializes due to a second Corona wave during autumn. The latter continues to pose a serious risk in a generally fragile market environment in Europe.
Notwithstanding the foregoing, CENTROTEC expects a stabilization of the situation in national and international markets during the second half of 2020. However, particularly towards the end of the year and during the next year the market for air-handling units in the commercial sector will be negatively impacted by the general downturn in the building sector.
CENTROTEC SE
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Centrotec SE
|Am Patbergschen Dorn 9
|59929 Brilon
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)2961 96631-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)2961 96631-100
|E-mail:
|ir@centrotec.de
|Internet:
|www.centrotec.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005407506
|WKN:
|540750
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1096687
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1096687 17-Jul-2020 CET/CEST
