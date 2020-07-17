DGAP-Adhoc: Correction of a release from 17/07/2020, 14:30 CET/CEST - ad pepper media International N.V.: Affiliate marketing network Webgains up by 27 percent; group expects record EBITDA for 2020
2020. július 17., péntek, 16:16
DGAP-Ad-hoc: ad pepper media International N.V. / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Forecast
ad pepper media International N.V.: Affiliate marketing network Webgains up by 27 percent; group expects record EBITDA for 2020
Nuremberg, Amsterdam, 17 July 2020
Group EBITDA amounted to EUR 1,684k in the second quarter, up by 90.7 percent compared to the prior-year period (Q2 2019: EUR 883k). At segment level, ad pepper media generated EBITDA of EUR 503k (Q2 2019: EUR 859k), ad agents EUR 191k (Q2 2019: EUR 158k) and Webgains EUR 1,565k (Q2 2019: EUR 388k).
In the first six months of the financial year, group revenue thus amounted to EUR 11,957k (H1 2019: EUR 10,790k), which corresponds to 10.8 percent growth. With EUR 2,804k, H1 EBITDA increased by 76.1 percent compared to the previous year (H1 2019: EUR 1,592k).
On balance, the digitalisation trend, which has gained pace since the beginning of March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and culminates in shifts in the advertising budgets towards online marketing, continued in the second quarter and led to significant positive revenue and profitability effects. Based on the strong business development, the management of ad pepper media International N.V. expects group revenue for the 2020 financial year to amount to approx. EUR 24.0 million (2019: EUR 21.8 million) with EBITDA of approx. EUR 4.5 million (2019: EUR 3.5 million).
The report on the first six months of 2020 will be published on 20 August 2020.
Key figures (unaudited) in EURk:
*including securities at fair value
For more information:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ad pepper media International N.V.
|Frankenstrasse 150 C
|90461 Nuremberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 911 9290570
|Fax:
|+49 911 929057-157
|E-mail:
|ir@adpepper.com
|Internet:
|www.adpeppergroup.com
|ISIN:
|NL0000238145
|WKN:
|940883
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1096717
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1096717 17-Jul-2020 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks confirms a mega deal with Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]