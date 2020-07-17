ad pepper media International N.V.: Affiliate marketing network Webgains up by 27 percent; group expects record EBITDA for 2020

Nuremberg, Amsterdam, 17 July 2020



ad pepper media, one of the leading performance marketing providers in Europe, achieved highly profitable growth in the second quarter. Group revenue amounted to EUR 6,116k, which corresponds to an increase of 6.5 percent (Q2 2019: EUR 5,743k). As already announced in April when the first-quarter results were published, the Webgains segment continues to be the main growth driver. Following a revenue increase of 6.1 percent in the first three months of the year, the affiliate marketing network achieved significant revenue growth in the second quarter of 27.2 percent to EUR 3,167k (Q2 2019: EUR 2,491k). The ad agents segment also saw double-digit growth of 12.9 percent to EUR 1,612k in the second quarter (Q2 2019: EUR 1,427k), while the ad pepper media segment remained below the exceptionally high level seen in the previous year (Q2 2019: EUR 1,825k) with revenue of EUR 1,337k.

Group EBITDA amounted to EUR 1,684k in the second quarter, up by 90.7 percent compared to the prior-year period (Q2 2019: EUR 883k). At segment level, ad pepper media generated EBITDA of EUR 503k (Q2 2019: EUR 859k), ad agents EUR 191k (Q2 2019: EUR 158k) and Webgains EUR 1,565k (Q2 2019: EUR 388k).

In the first six months of the financial year, group revenue thus amounted to EUR 11,957k (H1 2019: EUR 10,790k), which corresponds to 10.8 percent growth. With EUR 2,804k, H1 EBITDA increased by 76.1 percent compared to the previous year (H1 2019: EUR 1,592k).

On balance, the digitalisation trend, which has gained pace since the beginning of March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and culminates in shifts in the advertising budgets towards online marketing, continued in the second quarter and led to significant positive revenue and profitability effects. Based on the strong business development, the management of ad pepper media International N.V. expects group revenue for the 2020 financial year to amount to approx. EUR 24.0 million (2019: EUR 21.8 million) with EBITDA of approx. EUR 4.5 million (2019: EUR 3.5 million).

The report on the first six months of 2020 will be published on 20 August 2020.

Key figures (unaudited) in EURk:

















Q2

Q2

H1

H1





2020

2019

2020

2019



Gross sales

23,357

20,169

45,007

40,823



% growth

15.8



10.2





Revenue

6,116

5,743

11,957

10,790



% growth

6.5



10.8





of which ad pepper media

1,337

1,825

2,881

3,003



% growth

-26.8



-4.1





of which ad agents

1,612

1,427

3,151

2,698



% growth

12.9



16.8





of which Webgains

3,167

2,491

5,925

5,090



% growth

27.2



16.4





EBITDA

1,684

883

2,804

1,592



of which ad pepper media

503

859

1,207

1,389



of which ad agents

191

158

309

232



of which Webgains

1,565

388

2,168

805



of which admin

-575

-521

-880

-834



Liquid funds*





22,139

20,386



*including securities at fair value

For more information:



Dr Jens Körner (CEO)



ad pepper media International N.V.



+49 (0) 911 929057-0



ir@adpepper.com