The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on July 17, 2020 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.



The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:



Date of transaction: 14 July 2020

Person obliged to notify: Citigroup Inc.

Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.

Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979

Place of residence: VENLO



Distribution in numbers






































Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Swap 485.843,00 485.843,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - (Citigroup Global Markets Limited) In cash
Warrant 4,00 4,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - (Citigroup Global Markets Limited) In cash
Call Option 1.000,00 100.000,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - (Citigroup Global Markets Limited) Physical Delivery
Ordinary share 10.324.974,00 10.324.974,00 Real Real Indirectly - (Citigroup Global Markets Limited) Physical Delivery


Distribution in percentages





















Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
Capital interest 4,73% 0,00% 0,00% 4,47% 0,25%
Voting rights 4,73% 0,00% 0,00% 4,47% 0,25%

QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:
https://www.afm.nl/nl-NL/Professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/Details?id=95912





The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on July 17, 2020 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.



The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:



Date of transaction: 15 July 2020

Person obliged to notify: Citigroup Inc.

Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.

Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979

Place of residence: VENLO



Distribution in numbers






































Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Swap 485.843,00 485.843,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - (Citigroup Global Markets Limited) In cash
Warrant 4,00 4,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - (Citigroup Global Markets Limited) In cash
Call Option 1.000,00 100.000,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - (Citigroup Global Markets Limited) Physical Delivery
Ordinary share 12.338.733,00 12.338.733,00 Real Real Indirectly - (Citigroup Global Markets Limited) Physical Delivery

 


Distribution in percentages





















Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
Capital interest 5,60% 0,00% 0,00% 5,35% 0,25%
Voting rights 5,60% 0,00% 0,00% 5,35% 0,25%

 

QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:
https://www.afm.nl/nl-NL/Professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/Details?id=95967

















Language: English
Company: QIAGEN N.V.

Hulsterweg 82

5912 PL Venlo

Netherlands
Internet: www.qiagen.com





 
