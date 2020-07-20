



Corestate subsidiary Hannover Leasing to acquire ACPS headquarters for a major German foundation

ACPS Automotive to lease for at least 15 years



Property meets Corestate"s sustainability standards: DGNB Gold Certification planned



Attractive investment property in one of Germany"s top 7 conurbations



Frankfurt/Main, 20 July, 2020. Hannover Leasing, a subsidiary of Corestate Capital Holding S.A. (Corestate), advised a major German foundation on acquiring the new corporate headquarters of ACPS Automotive in Ingersheim, Baden-Württemberg, and was responsible for structuring the deal. The transfer of ownership, benefits and responsibilities will take place this October.

Nils Hübener, Chief Investment Officer of Corestate: "For our client, we have structured a transaction with a contemporary investment property in the economically strong and growing metropolitan and technology region of Stuttgart. The building complex meets our high standards for sustainability and quality, will be DGNB Gold certified and is being leased on a very long-term basis. Besides the positive environmental characteristics, we have developed an attractive yield profile for our investors by means of efficient transaction and asset management structures in conjunction with balanced cash flow planning."

ACPS is a market and technology leader for towbars/hitches for passenger cars, SUVs and vans. The new building, which was completed at the end of May, is being leased to ACPS for at least 15 years and consists of an office building and a research and development hall. The rental area is approx. 5,400 m², the plot of land just under 9,800 m².



