Interim report #2

In the period from 13 July 2020 to 17 July 2020, Energiekontor AG acquired a total of 6,125 shares within the framework of the share buyback announced on 06 July 2020 pursuant to Art. 2 Par. 1 of the delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume were as follows for each day of the period mentioned:

Date

Total number of shares repurchased (units)

Weighted average price (Euro)

Aggregate volume (Euro)









07/10/2020

1,672

22.4923

37,607.13

07/09/2020

1,600

22.6500

36,240.00

07/08/2020

1,328

22.5259

29,914.40

07/07/2020

1,200

22.6583

27,189.96



The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback programme since 7 July 2020 is 11,925.

The acquisition of the shares of Energiekontor AG was carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Energiekontor AG exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Further information on the individual transactions of the share buyback pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available on the Internet at www.energiekontor.de/en/investor-relations/share-buyback

Bremen, 20 July 2020

Energiekontor AG

The Management Board