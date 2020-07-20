DGAP-CMS: Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information

Interim report #2



In the period from 13 July 2020 to 17 July 2020, Energiekontor AG acquired a total of 6,125 shares within the framework of the share buyback announced on 06 July 2020 pursuant to Art. 2 Par. 1 of the delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.



The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume were as follows for each day of the period mentioned:



























Date Total number of shares repurchased (units) Weighted average price (Euro) Aggregate volume (Euro)
       
07/10/2020 1,672 22.4923 37,607.13
07/09/2020 1,600 22.6500 36,240.00
07/08/2020 1,328 22.5259 29,914.40
07/07/2020 1,200 22.6583 27,189.96

 

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback programme since 7 July 2020 is 11,925.



The acquisition of the shares of Energiekontor AG was carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Energiekontor AG exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).



Further information on the individual transactions of the share buyback pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available on the Internet at www.energiekontor.de/en/investor-relations/share-buyback



Bremen, 20 July 2020



Energiekontor AG



