20.07.2020 / 08:49



All for One Group SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year


Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 07, 2020

Address: http://www.all-for-one.com/ir-download


Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 07, 2020

Address: http://www.all-for-one.com/ir-download-english













Language: English
Company: All for One Group SE

Rita-Maiburg-Straße 40

70794 Filderstadt-Bernhausen

Germany
Internet: www.all-for-one.com





 
