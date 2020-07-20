DGAP-AFR: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 06, 2020

Address: https://ir.cewe.de/websites/cewe/German/3000/news-_-publikationen.html#static3400


Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 06, 2020

Address: https://ir.cewe.de/websites/cewe/English/3000/news-_-publications.html













Language: English
Company: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA

Meerweg 30-32

26133 Oldenburg

Germany
Internet: www.cewe.de





 
