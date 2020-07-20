





20.07.2020







Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)





Language: German



Date of disclosure: August 06, 2020



Address:





Language: English



Date of disclosure: August 06, 2020



Address:

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: August 06, 2020Address: https://ir.cewe.de/websites/cewe/German/3000/news-_-publikationen.html#static3400 Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: August 06, 2020Address: https://ir.cewe.de/websites/cewe/English/3000/news-_-publications.html

























