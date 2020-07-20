DGAP-AFR: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG








Hiermit gibt die CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Konzern-Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 06.08.2020

Ort: https://ir.cewe.de/websites/cewe/German/3000/news-_-publikationen.html#static3400


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 06.08.2020

Ort: https://ir.cewe.de/websites/cewe/English/3000/news-_-publications.html













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA

Meerweg 30-32

26133 Oldenburg

Deutschland
Internet: www.cewe.de





 
