Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








20.07.2020 / 19:10




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name





Titel:
Vorname: Kevin
Nachname(n): Czinger

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Aufsichtsrat



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

SLM Solutions Group AG


b) LEI

5299004VIBQF63906C97 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Schuldtitel
Beschreibung: Wandelanleihe (ISIN: DE000A289N86)


b) Art des Geschäfts

Erwerb von Wandelanleihen durch Ausübung von Bezugsrechten


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
1000,00 EUR 7000,00 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
1000,00 EUR 7000,00 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

2020-07-16; UTC-7


f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: SLM Solutions Group AG

Estlandring 4

23560 Lübeck

Deutschland
Internet: www.slm-solutions.com





 
