Preliminary Key Data for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2020



The financial results of Continental AG in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 are above current average analyst expectations. Based on preliminary data, key financial results of the second quarter of fiscal 2020 are as follows:

- Consolidated sales of the Group were €6.620 billion and the adjusted EBIT margin was -9.6%. Year-on-year sales growth before changes in the scope of consolidation and exchange-rate effects was -39.8%.

- Sales in Automotive Technologies were €2.560 billion and the adjusted EBIT margin was -18.1%. Year-on-year sales growth before changes in the scope of consolidation and exchange-rate effects was -45.6%.

- Sales in Rubber Technologies were €2.962 billion and the adjusted EBIT margin was 1.2%. Year-on-year sales growth before changes in the scope of consolidation and exchange-rate effects was -33.1%.

- Sales in Powertrain Technologies were €1.131 billion and the adjusted EBIT margin was -16.3%. Year-on-year sales growth before changes in the scope of consolidation and exchange-rate effects was -40.8%.

- Free cash flow before acquisitions and carve-out effects for the Group amounted to -€1.782 billion. This figure was -€29 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. The decline is primarily due to the lower EBIT figure versus the prior year period as well as negative working capital effects resulting from sales volatility in the last weeks of the second quarter. These effects are expected to reverse with an improvement in business activity.

As at June 30, 2020, the Company had liquidity reserves totaling €10.144 billion, consisting of cash and cash equivalents of €2.456 billion and committed, unutilized credit lines of €7.689 billion.

Though the business Continental AG showed substantial improvement through the course of the second quarter, the environment continues to be characterized by substantial uncertainty due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, it remains difficult to gauge possible adverse consequences on production, the supply chain and demand. For this reason, the Executive Board of Continental AG has decided to refrain from providing an outlook for the business year 2020 at this time.

The Half- Year Financial Report for 2020 will be released on August 5, 2020."Adjusted EBIT" is defined in the Glossary of Financial Terms on page 36 of the 2019 Annual Report, which is available at www.continental-ir.com.

Contact:Person making the notification: Bernard Wang, Head of IR