DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Preliminary Key Data for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2020
2020. július 20., hétfő, 20:02
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Continental AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Preliminary Results
Preliminary Key Data for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2020
- Consolidated sales of the Group were €6.620 billion and the adjusted EBIT margin was -9.6%. Year-on-year sales growth before changes in the scope of consolidation and exchange-rate effects was -39.8%.
- Sales in Automotive Technologies were €2.560 billion and the adjusted EBIT margin was -18.1%. Year-on-year sales growth before changes in the scope of consolidation and exchange-rate effects was -45.6%.
- Sales in Rubber Technologies were €2.962 billion and the adjusted EBIT margin was 1.2%. Year-on-year sales growth before changes in the scope of consolidation and exchange-rate effects was -33.1%.
- Sales in Powertrain Technologies were €1.131 billion and the adjusted EBIT margin was -16.3%. Year-on-year sales growth before changes in the scope of consolidation and exchange-rate effects was -40.8%.
- Free cash flow before acquisitions and carve-out effects for the Group amounted to -€1.782 billion. This figure was -€29 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. The decline is primarily due to the lower EBIT figure versus the prior year period as well as negative working capital effects resulting from sales volatility in the last weeks of the second quarter. These effects are expected to reverse with an improvement in business activity.
As at June 30, 2020, the Company had liquidity reserves totaling €10.144 billion, consisting of cash and cash equivalents of €2.456 billion and committed, unutilized credit lines of €7.689 billion.
Though the business Continental AG showed substantial improvement through the course of the second quarter, the environment continues to be characterized by substantial uncertainty due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, it remains difficult to gauge possible adverse consequences on production, the supply chain and demand. For this reason, the Executive Board of Continental AG has decided to refrain from providing an outlook for the business year 2020 at this time.
The Half- Year Financial Report for 2020 will be released on August 5, 2020."Adjusted EBIT" is defined in the Glossary of Financial Terms on page 36 of the 2019 Annual Report, which is available at www.continental-ir.com.
Contact:
Person making the notification: Bernard Wang, Head of IR
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Continental AG
|Vahrenwalder Straße 9
|30165 Hannover
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)511 938-1068
|Fax:
|+49 (0)511 938-1080
|E-mail:
|ir@conti.de
|Internet:
|www.continental-corporation.com/de
|ISIN:
|DE0005439004
|WKN:
|543900
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX
|EQS News ID:
|1097831
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1097831 20-Jul-2020 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks confirms a mega deal with Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]