DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor and TDK to Deliver World"s Smallest Point of Load DC-DC Converter Solutions
2020. július 21., kedd, 08:00
Dialog"s highly integrated GreenPAK(TM) technology combined with TDK"s µPOL(TM) (Point of Load) DC-DC converters target high-density industrial communication and compute applications.
London, United Kingdom - July 21, 2020 - Dialog Semiconductor plc (XETRA:DLG), a leading provider of power management, charging, AC/DC power conversion, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth(R) low energy technology, today announced a collaboration with TDK Corporation, a global leader in electronic solutions for the smart society, to include Dialog"s GreenPAK technology with TDK"s latest series of µPOL(TM) power solutions to create the world"s first single-integrated system power sequencing solution.
Traditional discrete solutions currently available on the market require an extensive array of components, which reduces board space availability, impacts system reliability and drives up manufacturing costs. Combining Dialog"s scalable, flexible GreenPAK technology with TDK"s small, high-density power module solution reduces the number of required components and ensures a more compact, reliable, robust solution for powering advanced industrial embedded control, IoT and 5G applications.
Dialog"s GreenPAK technology reduces production lead time to just four-to-six weeks, supporting high volume fulfillment and expediting the development of complex system boards. The µPOL solution leverages advanced technology packaging techniques such as semiconductor embedded in substrate (SESUB), for cohesive 3D system integration in a smaller size and lower profile. This integration allows TDK to deliver higher power density and ease of use at a lower total system cost compared to what is currently available today. For example, TDK"s FS1406 6A power module can deliver 15 Watts in a 3.3mm x 3.3mm x 1.5mm height power module, 4-times higher current density than that of the closest competitor.
"Our µPOL micro embedded DC/DC converter enables miniaturization and drives power density alongside Dialog"s compact power sequencer, bringing ease of use and lower total cost of ownership to our customers," said Parviz Parto, President Faraday Semi, a TDK Group Company.
"By working alongside TDK, we combined the flexibility, programmability and scalability of our GreenPAK technology with the industry"s most compact and highest power density point-of-load solutions from TDK into a single chipset," said Davin Lee SVP & General Manager, Advanced Mixed-Signal Business Group at Dialog Semiconductor. "The result is a fully integrated, reliable system that is more cost- and power-efficient than current market offerings for power sequencing."
The FS1406. FS1403, and FS1404 modules are available at all major distributors. Avnet, Arrow, Digi-Key, Future, Farnell, Mouser, and TTI.
For more information on GreenPAK please visit: https://www.dialog-semiconductor.com/products/configurable-mixed-signal/greenpak
ENDS
NOTES:
Dialog, GreenPAK(TM) and the Dialog logo are trademarks of Dialog Semiconductor plc or its subsidiaries. All other product or service names are the property of their respective owners. (c) Copyright 2020 Dialog Semiconductor. All rights reserved.
Media Contact:
About Dialog Semiconductor
Dialog operates a fabless business model and is a socially responsible employer pursuing many programs to benefit the employees, community, other stakeholders and the environment it operates in. Dialog is headquartered near London with a global sales, R&D and marketing organization. In 2019, it had approximately $1.4 billion in revenue and is consistently one of the fastest growing European public semiconductor companies. It currently has approximately 2,300 employees worldwide. The company is listed on the Frankfurt (FWB: DLG) stock exchange (Regulated Market, Prime Standard, ISIN GB0059822006).
For more information, visit www.dialog-semiconductor.com.
About TDK Corporation
Contact:
Jose Cano
Director, Investor Relations
jose.cano@diasemi.com
+44(0)1793756961
Additional features:
Picture: http://newsfeed2.eqs.com/dialog-semiconductor/1097903.html
Subtitle: Dialog TDK
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Dialog Semiconductor Plc.
|Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine"s Way
|E1W 1AA London
|United Kingdom
|Phone:
|+49 7021 805-412
|Fax:
|+49 7021 805-200
|E-mail:
|jose.cano@diasemi.com
|Internet:
|www.dialog-semiconductor.com
|ISIN:
|GB0059822006
|WKN:
|927200
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1097903
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1097903 21.07.2020
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks confirms a mega deal with Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]