DGAP-AFR: Logwin AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

2020. július 21., kedd, 10:11







DGAP Vorabbekanntmachung Finanzberichte: Logwin AG


/ Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Rechnungslegungsberichten






Logwin AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG








21.07.2020 / 10:11



Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Hiermit gibt die Logwin AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Konzern-Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 31.07.2020

Ort: https://www.logwin-logistics.com/de/unternehmen/investoren/finanzberichte.html


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 31.07.2020

Ort: https://www.logwin-logistics.com/company/investors/financial-reports.html













21.07.2020 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Logwin AG

an de Längten 5

L-6776 Grevenmacher

Luxemburg
Internet: www.logwin-logistics.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




1098187  21.07.2020 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1098187&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum