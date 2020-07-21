





















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen

















21.07.2020 / 11:33









Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.











































1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Titel:



Vorname:

Adi

Nachname(n):

Drotleff



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Position:

Vorstand







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

Mensch und Maschine Software SE





b) LEI

391200KPS0L1YQ88JY41



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Aktie

ISIN:

DE0006580806





b) Art des Geschäfts

Erwerb von Aktien durch Übertragung von Dividendenansprüchen im Zusammenhang mit der Aktiendividende





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

46,80 EUR





3050845,20 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

46,80 EUR





3050845,20 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

2020-07-16; UTC+2





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes



