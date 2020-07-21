DGAP-DD: Mensch und Maschine Software SE english

21.07.2020 / 11:33




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Adi
Last name(s): Drotleff

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Mensch und Maschine Software SE


b) LEI

391200KPS0L1YQ88JY41 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006580806


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares through the transfer of dividend rights in connection with the share dividend


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
46.80 EUR 3050845.20 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
46.80 EUR 3050845.20 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2020-07-16; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














21.07.2020
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Mensch und Maschine Software SE

Argelsrieder Feld 5

82234 Wessling

Germany
Internet: www.mum.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service



61511  21.07.2020 




