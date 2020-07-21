DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Bank updates Common Equity Tier 1 ratio

2020. július 21., kedd, 13:29





DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Bank AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results


Deutsche Bank updates Common Equity Tier 1 ratio


21-Jul-2020 / 13:29 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Frankfurt am Main, July 21, 2020 - Deutsche Bank AG (XETRA: DBKGn.DE / NYSE: DB) estimates its Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio as of June 30, 2020, to be approximately 13.3% compared to 12.8% at March 31, 2020. This is above market expectations and prior management guidance.


The increase in the CET1 ratio in the second quarter is principally driven by lower than anticipated credit risk weighted assets (RWAs). The lower RWAs reflect lower loan balances driven by higher than expected repayments of credit facilities by clients, notably in the later part of the quarter, and a reduction of derivative volumes. The client facilities were initially drawn in reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic economic challenges and subsequently repaid or refinanced.


Deutsche Bank expects results for the second quarter of 2020 to be slightly above average consensus estimates as compiled by the company on July 21, 2020. Full details of Deutsche Bank"s second quarter results will be released as scheduled on July 29, 2020 at approximately 07:00 CET. 



Contact:


Christian Streckert                                                

External Communication                                     

Phone: +49 69 910 38079                                   

Email: christian.streckert@db.com                     


Eduard Stipic

External Communication

Phone: +49 69 910 41864

Email: eduard.stipic@db.com

 







21-Jul-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de




























Language: English
Company: Deutsche Bank AG

Taunusanlage 12

60325 Frankfurt a. M.

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)69 910-00
Fax: +49 (0)69 910-43800
E-mail: db.presse@db.com
Internet: www.db.com
ISIN: DE0005140008
WKN: 514000
Indices: DAX, EURO STOXX 50
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange; NYSE
EQS News ID: 1098233





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



1098233  21-Jul-2020 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1098233&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum