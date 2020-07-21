DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Bank AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results





Frankfurt am Main, July 21, 2020 - Deutsche Bank AG (XETRA: DBKGn.DE / NYSE: DB) estimates its Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio as of June 30, 2020, to be approximately 13.3% compared to 12.8% at March 31, 2020. This is above market expectations and prior management guidance.





The increase in the CET1 ratio in the second quarter is principally driven by lower than anticipated credit risk weighted assets (RWAs). The lower RWAs reflect lower loan balances driven by higher than expected repayments of credit facilities by clients, notably in the later part of the quarter, and a reduction of derivative volumes. The client facilities were initially drawn in reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic economic challenges and subsequently repaid or refinanced.





Deutsche Bank expects results for the second quarter of 2020 to be slightly above average consensus estimates as compiled by the company on July 21, 2020. Full details of Deutsche Bank"s second quarter results will be released as scheduled on July 29, 2020 at approximately 07:00 CET.







