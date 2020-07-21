DGAP-Adhoc: HAMBORNER REIT AG: Forecast for 2020 financial year updated
2020. július 21., kedd, 18:58
DGAP-Ad-hoc: HAMBORNER REIT AG / Key word(s): Forecast
Ad hoc disclosure in accordance with Article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation:
HAMBORNER REIT AG: Forecast for 2020 financial year updated
HAMBORNER REIT AG, Goethestrasse 45, 47166 Duisburg, 21 July 2020
Taking into account the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and, among other things, the recent positive development in the company"s incoming rent payments, the Management Board of HAMBORNER REIT AG is now able to issue a meaningful assessment of business development in the current 2020 financial year. According to current projections, income from rents and leases will be between €87 million and €88 million in the 2020 financial year (previous year: €85.2 million). Funds from operations (FFO) are expected to virtually match the high level of the past financial year in a range between €52 million and €54 million (previous year: €54.3 million). Assuming an unchanged number of shares, the Management Board is anticipating a decline in NAV per share for 2020 in a single-digit percentage range.
This forecast is subject to there being neither a significant tightening of the restrictions due to COVID-19 (such as another shutdown with our tenants being ordered to close) nor currently unforeseen material insolvencies among the tenant base. The forecast also does not take into account the effects of possible acquisitions or disposals in the remainder of the year.
