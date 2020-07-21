Notification pursuant to Section 43 (1) of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc., Baltimore, Maryland, United States of America (USA) informed us on July 21, 2020 pursuant to Art. 43(1) WpHG thereby making reference to the exceedance of the threshold of 10% from June 24, 2020, as follows:

1. T. Rowe Price Group is investing for investment purposes only and makes long-term investment decisions on behalf of its Clients.

2. T. Rowe Price Group may acquire further voting rights within the next twelve months by means of a purchase or by any other means on behalf of its Clients based on various factors including market conditions.

3. T. Rowe Price Group does not intend to exert influence on the appointment or removal of members of the issuer"s administrative, managing and supervisory bodies outside of excising voting rights available to all shareholders in the normal course of business.

4. T. Rowe Price Group does not intend to achieve a material change in the company"s capital structure, in particular as regards the ratio between equity and debt and the dividend policy.

Furthermore, we were informed in accordance with section 43 (1) sentence 4 WpHG regarding the origin of the funds used for the acquisition of voting rights, that the acquisition was financed by Clients where T. Rowe Price Group serves as investment adviser. T. Rowe Price Group serves as investment adviser to various entities including institutional clients, sub-advised funds, common trust funds, and its proprietary mutual funds (collectively "Clients").