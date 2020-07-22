DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Call Invite Wednesday 5th August 2020

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Dialog Semiconductor (XETRA: DLG), a provider of highly integrated power management, Configurable Mixed-signal IC, AC/DC power conversion, solid state lighting and Bluetooth(R) low energy technology, will announce its Second Quarter 2020 earnings on Wednesday 5th August 2020.


Wissam Jabre (CFO) will host a conference call on the day of results, while Dr Jalal Bagherli (CEO) recuperates from an elective medical operation.


The call will be conducted in English and will commence at 09.30 (London) / 10.30 (Frankfurt).


To register for the webcast and receive dial in numbers, the conference PIN and a unique User ID- please click on the link below.

Dialog Semiconductor - Q2 Earnings Call Webcast


A replay will be posted on the Dialog website four hours after the conclusion of the presentation and will be available at https://www.dialog-semiconductor.com/investor-relations/results-center


If you have any difficulties joining the call, please contact Montanna Parris at montanna.parris@fticonsulting.com


We hope you can join us and we look forward to welcoming you to the call on the day.






Contact:

Jose Cano

Director, Investor Relations

jose.cano@diasemi.com

+44(0)1793756961













