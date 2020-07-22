DGAP-Ad-hoc: German Startups Group GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Share Buyback





German Startups Group GmbH & Co. KGaA: German Startups Group announces share buyback offer after its Annual General Meeting





22-Jul-2020 / 08:22 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





+++ ad-hoc announcement +++

German Startups Group announces share buyback offer

after its Annual General Meeting

- Implementation after the Annual General Meeting on 7 August 2020 upon approval of the merger with SGT Capital

- At least 5% of the outstanding shares

- At a share price of 2.00 euros, as long as covered by the allowance then



Berlin, 22 July 2020 - The managing general Partner of German Startups Group announces, with the approval of the supervisory board, that it intends to make a public share purchase offer soon for at least 542,700 shares of the company at a price close to the actual stock market share price at the time, if the merger with SGT Capital Pte. Ltd. was approved by the Annual General Meeting. As far as covered by the allowance of the Annual General Meeting of 17 July 2019, which allows a price deviation of up to 20% up or down the current share price, German Startups Group aims at a buyback price of 2.00 euros. Beforehand the respective number of treasury shares will be withdrawn. The company is currently holding almost 10% or 1,130,400 treasury shares.





Investor relations contact



German Startups Group



Florian Dammann

ir@german-startups.com

www.german-startups.com