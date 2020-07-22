DGAP-Adhoc: German Startups Group GmbH & Co. KGaA: German Startups Group announces share buyback offer after its Annual General Meeting
2020. július 22., szerda, 08:22
DGAP-Ad-hoc: German Startups Group GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Share Buyback
+++ ad-hoc announcement +++
German Startups Group announces share buyback offer
- Implementation after the Annual General Meeting on 7 August 2020 upon approval of the merger with SGT Capital
- At least 5% of the outstanding shares
- At a share price of 2.00 euros, as long as covered by the allowance then
Investor relations contact
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|German Startups Group GmbH & Co. KGaA
|Platz der Luftbrücke 4-6
|12101 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30-54908603
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30-54908604
|E-mail:
|info@german-startups.com
|Internet:
|www.german-startups.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1MMEV4
|WKN:
|A1MMEV
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1098957
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1098957 22-Jul-2020 CET/CEST
