DGAP-Adhoc: German Startups Group GmbH & Co. KGaA: German Startups Group announces share buyback offer after its Annual General Meeting

2020. július 22., szerda, 08:22





DGAP-Ad-hoc: German Startups Group GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Share Buyback


German Startups Group GmbH & Co. KGaA: German Startups Group announces share buyback offer after its Annual General Meeting


22-Jul-2020 / 08:22 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



+++ ad-hoc announcement +++



German Startups Group announces share buyback offer
after its Annual General Meeting



- Implementation after the Annual General Meeting on 7 August 2020 upon approval of the merger with SGT Capital



- At least 5% of the outstanding shares



- At a share price of 2.00 euros, as long as covered by the allowance then




Berlin, 22 July 2020 - The managing general Partner of German Startups Group announces, with the approval of the supervisory board, that it intends to make a public share purchase offer soon for at least 542,700 shares of the company at a price close to the actual stock market share price at the time, if the merger with SGT Capital Pte. Ltd. was approved by the Annual General Meeting. As far as covered by the allowance of the Annual General Meeting of 17 July 2019, which allows a price deviation of up to 20% up or down the current share price, German Startups Group aims at a buyback price of 2.00 euros. Beforehand the respective number of treasury shares will be withdrawn. The company is currently holding almost 10% or 1,130,400 treasury shares.

 



Investor relations contact

German Startups Group

Florian Dammann
ir@german-startups.com
www.german-startups.com










22-Jul-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de




























Language: English
Company: German Startups Group GmbH & Co. KGaA

Platz der Luftbrücke 4-6

12101 Berlin

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30-54908603
Fax: +49 (0)30-54908604
E-mail: info@german-startups.com
Internet: www.german-startups.com
ISIN: DE000A1MMEV4
WKN: A1MMEV
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1098957





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



1098957  22-Jul-2020 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1098957&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum