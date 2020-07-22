DGAP-Adhoc: Villeroy & Boch AG: Veränderungen im Vorstand: Georg Lörz wird neuer Vorstand Bad und Wellness der Villeroy & Boch AG - Vorstandsmandat von Dr. Markus Warncke verlängert
2020. július 22., szerda, 12:42
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Villeroy & Boch AG / Schlagwort(e): Personalie
Der Aufsichtsrat der Villeroy & Boch AG hat Georg Lörz mit Wirkung ab dem 1. August 2020 zum Vorstand Bad und Wellness berufen. Er folgt damit auf Andreas Pfeiffer, der nach langjähriger Tätigkeit bei Villeroy & Boch zum 31. Juli 2020 einvernehmlich aus dem Vorstand ausscheidet und das Unternehmen verlassen wird, um sich neuen beruflichen Herausforderungen zu widmen.
