

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Villeroy & Boch AG / Schlagwort(e): Personalie





Villeroy & Boch AG: Veränderungen im Vorstand: Georg Lörz wird neuer Vorstand Bad und Wellness der Villeroy & Boch AG - Vorstandsmandat von Dr. Markus Warncke verlängert





22.07.2020 / 12:42 CET/CEST





Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.





Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.







Der Aufsichtsrat der Villeroy & Boch AG hat Georg Lörz mit Wirkung ab dem 1. August 2020 zum Vorstand Bad und Wellness berufen. Er folgt damit auf Andreas Pfeiffer, der nach langjähriger Tätigkeit bei Villeroy & Boch zum 31. Juli 2020 einvernehmlich aus dem Vorstand ausscheidet und das Unternehmen verlassen wird, um sich neuen beruflichen Herausforderungen zu widmen.



Der Aufsichtsrat der Villeroy & Boch AG hat zudem die Verlängerung des Vorstandsmandats von Dr. Markus Warncke beschlossen.



Kontakt:



Katrin May



Head of PR



Tel.: +49 (0) 68 64 - 81 27 14



Email: may.katrin@villeroy-boch.com



Susanne Reiter



Head of Corporate Treasury and Investor Relations



Tel.: +49(0) 68 64 - 81 12 27



Email: reiter.susanne@villeroy-boch.com

















22.07.2020 CET/CEST Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



