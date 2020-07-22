DGAP-Adhoc: Villeroy & Boch AG: Veränderungen im Vorstand: Georg Lörz wird neuer Vorstand Bad und Wellness der Villeroy & Boch AG - Vorstandsmandat von Dr. Markus Warncke verlängert

Villeroy & Boch AG: Veränderungen im Vorstand: Georg Lörz wird neuer Vorstand Bad und Wellness der Villeroy & Boch AG - Vorstandsmandat von Dr. Markus Warncke verlängert


Der Aufsichtsrat der Villeroy & Boch AG hat Georg Lörz mit Wirkung ab dem 1. August 2020 zum Vorstand Bad und Wellness berufen. Er folgt damit auf Andreas Pfeiffer, der nach langjähriger Tätigkeit bei Villeroy & Boch zum 31. Juli 2020 einvernehmlich aus dem Vorstand ausscheidet und das Unternehmen verlassen wird, um sich neuen beruflichen Herausforderungen zu widmen.

Der Aufsichtsrat der Villeroy & Boch AG hat zudem die Verlängerung des Vorstandsmandats von Dr. Markus Warncke beschlossen.



Katrin May

Head of PR

Tel.: +49 (0) 68 64 - 81 27 14

Email: may.katrin@villeroy-boch.com



Susanne Reiter

Head of Corporate Treasury and Investor Relations

Tel.: +49(0) 68 64 - 81 12 27

Email: reiter.susanne@villeroy-boch.com










