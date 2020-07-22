DGAP-Adhoc: Villeroy & Boch AG: Changes in Management Board: Georg Lörz to become new Director of Bathroom and Wellness at Villeroy & Boch AG - Management Board mandate of Dr Markus Warncke extended

Villeroy & Boch AG: Changes in Management Board: Georg Lörz to become new Director of Bathroom and Wellness at Villeroy & Boch AG - Management Board mandate of Dr Markus Warncke extended


The Supervisory Board of Villeroy & Boch AG has appointed Georg Lörz to the Management Board as the Director of the Bathroom and Wellness Division effective 1 August 2020. He will succeed Andreas Pfeiffer, who will be standing down as a member of the Management Board by mutual arrangement after many years of service at Villeroy & Boch, and leaving the company to pursue new professional challenges as at 31 July 2020.

The Supervisory Board of Villeroy & Boch AG also resolved to renew Dr. Markus Warncke"s contract as a member of the Management Board.


