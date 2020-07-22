DGAP-AFR: RIB Software SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2020. július 22., szerda, 13:42







DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: RIB Software SE


/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements






RIB Software SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]








22.07.2020 / 13:42



Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



RIB Software SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: July 31, 2020

Address: https://www.rib-software.com/group/investor-relations/finanzberichte/


Language: English

Date of disclosure: July 31, 2020

Address: https://www.rib-software.com/en/group/investor-relations/financial-reports/













22.07.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: RIB Software SE

Vaihinger Str. 151

70567 Stuttgart

Germany
Internet: www.rib-software.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1099255  22.07.2020 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1099255&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum