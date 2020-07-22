



International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab



Fort Lauderdale, FL, 07/22/2020 / 09:00, EST/EDT - EQS Newswire - Kaya Holdings, Inc.



FT. LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2020 / Kaya Holdings, Inc., ("KAYS" or the "Company") (OTCQB.KAYS), the first U.S. publicly traded company to vertically integrate cannabis retail, cultivation and processing, announced today that it has formed a strategic partnership with Day Three Labs ("DTL"), a cannabis innovation and development lab headquartered in Denver, CO with scientific research operations in Ra"anana, outside of Tel Aviv, Israel.

The parties will focus their first cooperative endeavor on sourcing and developing select CBD supplements for pets, to be distributed in Europe by Kaya Kannabis, KAYS" joint venture in Greece. Additionally, both Joshua Rubin and Rafi Cohen, DTL"s principals, will serve on the Advisory Board of Kaya Shalvah, KAYS" cultivation and processing project targeted for construction in Israel.

"We are extremely happy to be working closely with DTL on projects of mutual interest. Our association with them brings to KAYS distinctive Israeli product development, relationships in the Israeli cannabis scientific community, and the benefit of their experience and service," stated KAYS CEO Craig Frank. "More importantly", continued Frank, "this relationship demonstrates our commitment to the Kaya Shalvah project in Israel and our ability to operate cooperatively with those in the Israeli cannabis sector".

According to DTL"s CEO, Joshua Rubin, "Our partnership with KAYS, a proven trailblazer and pioneer, furthers our efforts to drive innovation throughout the global cannabis industry. We are excited to collaborate on introducing exciting and differentiated cannabis products to the market, beginning with CBD pet supplements, and look forward to lending our cannabis expertise to KAYS advisory board."

About Day Three Labs (https://daythreelabs.com)

Led by a team of CPG brand strategists and Israeli scientists, Day Three Labs (DTL) is a cannabinoid product innovation and development lab specializing in custom cannabis solutions. With headquarters in Denver and research operations in Israel, DTL taps into over 50 years of science research and plant study to disrupt the cannabis industry by delivering Israeli innovation and ingenuity to global markets. Product development spans a diverse range of the CPG space, including: health + wellness; skinceuticals; food + beverage; sports training + recovery; personal care; pet care; intimacy products; cosmetics; and women"s and men"s health. DTL helps brands tell a compelling narrative by designing differentiated products and, coupled with impact studies, illustrates CPG cannabinoid products perform as intended.

About Kaya Holdings, Inc. (www.kayaholdings.com)

Kaya Holdings, Inc. ("KAYS") is a touch-the-plant vertically integrated legal cannabis company operating a number of majority-owned subsidiaries that retail, cultivate, produce and distribute premium medical and recreational cannabis products, including flower, concentrates, oils and extracts, cannabis-infused foods and beverages, topicals and cannaceuticals. KAYS is a fully reporting, US-based publicly traded company, listed for trading on the OTCQB Tier of the over-the-counter market under the symbol OTCQB:KAYS.

KAYS Cannabis operations are conducted under three main majority-owned subsidiaries as further detailed below:

Marijuana Holdings Americas, Inc. owns the Kaya Shack™ brand of licensed medical and recreational marijuana stores ( www.kayashack.com ) and the Kaya Farms™ brand of cannabis production and processing operations that operate in the United States.

Kaya Brands USA, Inc. owns a wide range of proprietary brands of cannabis extracts, oils, pre-rolls, topicals, food and beverages, cannaceuticals and related accessories.

Kaya Brands International, Inc., was founded to serve as the vehicle for the Company"s non-U.S. operations including retail franchising in Canada and cultivation activities in Greece and Israel.

Marijuana Holdings Americas, Inc.- U.S. Cannabis Operations

Kaya Shack™ Retail Cannabis Stores

In 2014, KAYS became the first United States publicly-traded company to own and operate a Medical Marijuana Dispensary. KAYS presently operates two Kaya Shack™ OLCC licensed marijuana retail stores to service the legal medical and recreational marijuana market in Oregon, and is in the process of relocating a third retail cannabis license to serve as a delivery hub for the Eugene and Southern Oregon Cannabis Market.

Kaya Farms™

Eugene, Oregon Indoor Grow, Processing & Cannaceutical Facility: KAYS has developed its own proprietary Kaya Farms™ strains of cannabis, which it grows and produces (together with edibles and other cannabis derivatives) at its 12,000 square foot indoor grow and cannabis manufacturing facility in Eugene, Oregon, capable of producing approximately 1,500 pounds of premium cannabis annually, with the capacity for expansion. The Company also plans to use the space for production of oils, concentrates, extracts, edibles, and cannaceuticals. KAYS is currently conducting limited operations at the facility pending approval transfer of the production and processing licenses to KAYS by the Oregon Liquor Control Commission (the "OLCC"), the Oregon state regulating agency which regulates legal cannabis production, processing and sale.

Lebanon, Oregon Farm & Greenhouse Facility: KAYS owns a 26-acre parcel in Lebanon, Linn County, Oregon which it intends to construct an 85,000-square-foot Kaya Farms™ greenhouse cultivation and production facility. To date KAYS has received Linn County Zoning approvals and upon issuance of OLCC Licensing it will begin construction. The farm is intended for immediate development and provides the Company with a potential additional capacity of more than 100,000 pounds annually, to be expanded once export from Oregon to other U.S. States and foreign countries where cannabis use is legal is permitted. Kaya Farms™ operates in accordance with a Grow Operations manual, as well as manuals for compliance, employment matters and safety.

Kaya Brands USA, Inc.- Brand and Product Development

The Company maintains a genetics library of over 30 strains of cannabis and owns a number of proprietary brands in traditional and innovative cannabis categories including Kaya Buddies™ pre-rolls, Really Happy Glass™ cannabis accessories, and Kaya Gear™, company-related and cannabis-centric fashion. These brands are currently available at Kaya Shack™ stores.

The Company has made advances in the development of its Kumba Extracts™, Syzygy Extracts™, Pakalolo Juice Company™ Soothe Topicals™, Tony Giggles Pleasure Foods™ (frozen infused Italian entrees), Uptown Shaman™ (cannaceuticals), and Kaya Yums™ (chocolates, gummies, power bars) brands. Pending approval of our production and processing license, KAYS intends to begin a multi-state rollout planned in 2020 to the extent permitted by U.S. legal infrastructure. These brands are intended for all Kaya Shack™ stores, both corporate-owned and franchised.

Kaya Brands International, Inc.- Foreign Cannabis Operations

After over six years of conducting "touch the plant" U.S. cannabis operations inside the strict regulatory confines of a public company, KAYS has formed a subsidiary, Kaya Brands International, Inc. ("KBI") to leverage its experience and expand into worldwide cannabis markets. KBI"s current operations and initiatives include:

Canadian Franchising: KAYS has targeted Canada for its first international sale and operation of Kaya Shack™ cannabis store franchises. KAYS has entered into an area representation agreement with The Franchise Academy (a leading Canadian Franchise Development and Sales Group) to implement the Kaya Shack™ Retail Cannabis Store program in Canada (the only G7 country that has legalized both medical and recreational cannabis production, sale and use on a national level). The agreement targets 75-100 Kaya Shack™ Cannabis Retail locations throughout Canada through a multi-year structured rollout, subject to licensing and market conditions.

The Franchise Academy ( http://www.franchiseacademy.ca ) and its founder Shawn Saraga, is a member and national sponsor of the Canadian Franchise Association. With over 15 years of industry experience and having successfully closed over 700 franchise agreements and leases across Canada, the Franchise Academy has the knowledge, expertise, network and dedication to assist select franchisors enter the Canadian market.

Additionally, KAYS has retained Toronto, Canada based law firm of Garfinkle Biderman, LLP to prepare the Franchise Disclosure Documents and related items for the sale of Kaya Shack™ cannabis store franchises in Canada. We expect the franchise sale and placement effort throughout Canada to progress over the next 3-24 months. KAYS plans to ultimately expand its franchise operations to the U.S., as regulations and laws permit.

Kaya Kannabis- Kaya Farms™ Greece

General: KAYS has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") setting forth an agreement in principle for KBI to acquire a 50% ownership interest in Greekkannabis, PC ("GKC"). GKC is a recently formed Athens, Greece based cannabis company which has applied for and is awaiting issuance of a medical cannabis cultivation, processing and export license from the Greek government.

The MOU sets forth an agreement in principle, pursuant to which in consideration for KBI providing the necessary expertise related to cannabis cultivation, processing, brand development and other matters, KBI will have the right to acquire a 50% ownership interest in GKC by reimbursing GKC for 50% of its license application costs (with allowances for KBI"s expenses as well). Consummation of the transaction contemplated by the MOU is subject to, among other customary conditions, satisfactory completion by KBI of its due diligence review of GKC, the drafting, execution and delivery of definitive transaction documentation and final license approval and issuance by the Greek government.

GKC plans to establish its cannabis cultivation and processing facility on land already identified outside of Athens. Project Management envisages a total of 425,000 square feet of light deprivation greenhouses situated on fifteen acres of land and supported by an additional 50,000 sq. feet building for workspace, storage and administrative offices. The Company estimates total farm production, once completely constructed and operating at full capacity, to be at a minimum of approximately 225,000 pounds of premium grade cannabis annually.

Licensing Status: On April 22, 2020 KAYS/KBI received confirmation from their Greek Counsel that the Greek Government had awarded the crucial Installation License for the project.

KAYS and KBI are represented in Greece by the Athens based law firm of Dalakos Fassolis Theofanopoulos ( https://dftlaw.gr/ ). The firm has developed a long-established and well-respected commercial legal practice and has developed a wide international network of correspondent relationships with overseas law offices throughout the world.

Kaya Farms™ Israel

KAYS, through KBI is seeking to establish a state of-the-art cannabis cultivation facility on approximately 50 acres of prime agricultural land.

Important Disclosure

KAYS is planning execution of its stated business objectives in accordance with current understanding of state and local laws and federal enforcement policies and priorities as it relates to marijuana. Potential investors and shareholders are cautioned that KAYS and MJAI will obtain advice of counsel prior to actualizing any portion of their business plan (including but not limited to license applications for the cultivation, distribution or sale of marijuana products, engaging in said activities or acquiring existing cannabis production/sales operations). Advice of counsel with regard to specific activities of KAYS, federal, state or local legal action or changes in federal government policy and/or state and local laws may adversely affect business operations and shareholder value.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements, usually containing the words "believe," "estimate," "project," "expect" or similar statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, acceptance of the Company"s current and future products and services in the marketplace, the ability of the Company to develop effective new products and receive regulatory approvals of such products, competitive factors, dependence upon third-party vendors, and other risks detailed in the Company"s periodic report filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these forward-looking statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release.

For more information contact Investor Relations: 561-210-7664

